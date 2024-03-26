Shares

Following the requirement by CBK for reconfiguration of mobile money service providers, Airtel Money has discontinued its issuance of a code to withdraw funds. The move by CBK means that mobile money service providers will now enable their customers to send money to any number, whether on-network or off-network.

This development is in line with industry players’ collaborative efforts to ensure seamless mobile money interoperability as outlined in the CBK National Payments Strategy 2022-2025.

With the new requirements, a customer sending money from MPESA to Airtel Money via USSD *334# or via the MPESA App, will simply select Send to Other Network and enter the number of the Airtel Money recipient.

Mobile money customers will benefit from increased flexibility and convenience as well as reduced costs while sending money to other networks.

Initially, for one to be able to access money sent to their Airtel Money wallet, they had to visit an MPESA agent to withdraw the cash. Failure to do so within the 7-day validity period of the withdrawal code would mean the money is remitted back to the sender.

The move to withdraw the code is testament to how collaborative efforts among mobile money operators, regulators and the government can drive comprehensive, customer centric and reliable financial services for all.