Shares

Airtel Kenya has today launched its Smarta Bundles offerings. The new data bundles provides an interesting package that provides Airtel Money Cash Back for bank to wallet transactions.

The Smarta Bundle packages comes with SMS, Data, voice calling minutes to any network and Airtel Money benefits. Under the package, customers will also enjoy 100 % ‘Rudishiwa of Transaction Fees’ as airtime for Bank to own Airtel money wallet transactions. Also, they will get reimbursed 100% of their transaction costs as airtime on cash withdrawals at any Airtel Money agents and on making payment to paybills of any network across the country.

Another feature introduced on the Smarta Bundles is the daily allocation of data with any unused resources rolling over to the following day and compounding until the expiry of the bundle’s validity period.

The Smarta Bundles come in two price points, Ksh. 1,000 and Ksh. 1,500 as below:

Product Price (Ksh) Validity (Days) Data /Day Data GB/month OnNet (Mins) Allnet (Mins) SMS Allnet Smarta Bundle 1000 1000 30 1GB/ Day 30 GB 3000 400 2000 Smarta Bundle 1500 1500 30 2GB/ Day 60 GB 3000 900 5000

Airtel Money MD, Anne Kinuthia-Otieno reaffirmed Airtel Money’s commitment to innovative mobile money solutions, saying, “Every Kenyan is looking to save. With bank to wallet transactions gaining popularity today, the costs associated with them are not to be ignored. At Airtel Money, we are cushioning Kenyans, ensuring they save more by reimbursing 100% of their bank to wallet transaction charges as airtime. ‘Smarta Bundles’ reinforce our dedication to convenient and flexible financial inclusion.”

Airtel Kenya Managing Director Ashish Malhotra said “We have been on a journey of continued network expansion across the country. With the enhanced, upgraded, and now far-reaching network infrastructure, we are happy to announce the launch of yet another industry first, innovative offer – ‘Smarta Bundles.’ This launch underscores our continued efforts towards offering seamless solutions designed to meet the diverse communication needs of our customers, along with delivering exceptional value and convenience of staying connected throughout the month. ‘Smarta Bundles’ is just another step towards enhancing the digital and financial experiences of our customers.”

Customers can subscribe to the Smarta Bundles by dialling *544# or *334# on their Airtel lines or through the My Airtel App (Android & iOS).