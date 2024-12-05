Shares

Airtel Money has today announced that the Rudishiwa transaction fee offer has been extended to Paybill transactions. The offer will give back the transaction fee incurred on making payments to Airtel Paybills as airtime.

In December 2023, the Rudishiwa campaign was launched where Airtel Money customers received back the transaction fees incurred on withdrawals. In this offer, Airtel Money will be giving back 50% of the transaction fee as airtime on each transaction.

Airtel Money has partnered with key providers such as KPLC, Nairobi Water, Mombasa Water, DSTV, eCitizen, Expressway, KAPS, E-commerce partners for online payments. In addition, Airtel Money has collaborated with Equity Bank, KCB Bank, Cooperative Bank where customers can pay for their purchases across all their merchant outlets country wide.

Speaking during the company’s business update, Airtel Money Managing Director Anne Kinuthia Otieno asserted: “The growing potential of mobile money has been crucial in enhancing financial inclusion and economic activity. Mobile money has now become a primary mode of exchange and creating mechanisms to streamline this is crucial for societal well-being Our main goal is to continuously give customers value, choice, affordability and convenience. Airtel Money remains committed to providing a seamless and convenient payment experience for customers and with the ongoing investments and strategic partnerships, we intend to continue expanding our reach and giving customers affordable value as they transact daily on our platform”.

Airtel Money has grown its distribution footprint with over 90,000 agents and over 2300 Exclusive Airtel Money branches. Airtel Money has partnered with various banks and Retail chains with its most recent partnership being with Naivas Supermarket, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw cash at Naivas branches across the country.

To benefit from the Paybill Rudishiwa offer, customers should dial *334#, select Paybills and Till, and then choose Airtel Paybills to make their payment. They can also access the service on My Airtel App.