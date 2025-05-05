Shares

Airtel Africa has today announced a partnership with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa.

Currently, SpaceX has acquired licenses in 9 out of 14 countries within Airtel Africa’s footprint. Operating licenses for the other 5 countries are under process.

With this collaboration, Airtel Africa will further enhance its satellite connectivity offerings and augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities like schools, health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa. Airtel Africa will also explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling.

Airtel Africa and SpaceX will explore other areas to promote digital inclusion in the continent as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilize and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in Africa.

Airtel Africa MD and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said: “We remain deeply committed to our vision to enrich the lives of people of Africa. This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships. Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community have reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa.”

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Chad Gibbs said: “We are very excited to work with Airtel to bring the transformative benefits of Starlink to the African people in new and innovative ways. Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence. The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in Africa’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering across Africa makes great sense for our business.”