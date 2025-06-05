Shares

Airtel Money Kenya has announced a new offer under the Rudishiwa transaction fee campaign series, extending the offer to all Bank to Airtel money Wallet transfers.

In this new offer, customers will receive 50% of their Bank-to-wallet transaction fees back as airtime, which can be used to buy data with no expiry. This is in addition to the existing offers on Paybill Rudishiwa and Agent Withdrawal Rudishiwa where customers receive 50% reimbursement of their transaction fees as airtime.

Airtel Money Kenya recently conducted a system upgrade that will offer faster, smoother and more innovative mobile money services.

Airtel money first launched the Rudishiwa campaign in 2023, reimbursing its customers the transaction fees charged when withdrawing money at Airtel Money agents as airtime. In 2024, the company extended its Rudishiwa campaign to paybill transactions, giving back to its customers 50% of their transaction fees as airtime when they make payments to any of its Paybills including KPLC, E-Citizen, key bank Paybills, Airlines, Water services etc.

Currently, the Airtel money agent network has increased to over 110,000, including partnerships with Naivas outlets and various banks. Airtel Money customers accessing withdrawals from as low as Ksh. 50 to the maximum daily limit of Ksh. 500,000 will enjoy 50% reimbursement of transaction costs.

The 50% reimbursement of bank to wallet transactions as airtime will apply to transactions done from the banks’ mobile apps, USSD codes or internet banking.

Airtel Kenya managing Director Ashish Malhotra said: “At Airtel, customer feedback is crucial for our decision making and product development. The convergence of benefits from Airtel Money and our mobile services business is a highlight of how we keenly listen to our customers’ feedback and address them adequately. We are endeavouring to provide Kenyans with relevant offerings that help them to stay connected without having to worry about costs.”

Customers subscribed to Airtel’s Smarta Bundles data packages will continue to enjoy 100% Rudishiwa as an added benefit to the bundle. The 100% reimbursement is across withdrawal, paybill and Bank-to-wallet transactions.

For the newly introduced 50% Rudishiwa Bank to wallet offer, customers don’t need to opt in or pay any subscription fee. They simply have to move money from their respective banks to their Airtel Money numbers.