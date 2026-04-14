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In Kenya’s digital economy, we’ve long accepted a network tax. If your money was on Airtel but your biller only had an M-Pesa Paybill, you were stuck in a cycle of high fees and tedious transfers.

But a major shift in mobile money interoperability is changing the game. I recently used my Airtel Money account to pay an M-Pesa Paybill, and not only was the process instant, but I actually received my transaction costs back as airtime.

Airtel’s current strategy, often highlighted in their Rudishiwa campaign, is built on aggressive value. While Safaricom’s M-Pesa remains the market leader, Airtel is gaining ground (growing from 2.9% to 11% market share in recent years) by eliminating the friction of network lock-in.

When you pay an M-Pesa Paybill via Airtel, you pay the standard transaction fee, but Airtel refunds that fee back to your line as airtime. Essentially, you are settling your bills and pre-paying for your next data bundle or call credit simultaneously.

Airtel Money has been quietly expanding its utility to make it a one-stop-shop for Kenyan consumers:

#Till ni Till: You can now pay directly to any Lipa na M-Pesa Buy Goods Till for FREE.

eCitizen Savings: Airtel announced up to 25% lower transaction fees for government services. Whether you are renewing a passport or paying for a driving license, using Airtel Money on the eCitizen platform is significantly cheaper than the market average.

Zero-Rated Utilities: Airtel Money offers zero charges on utility bill payments for Kenya Power (KPLC), water bills, and Pay TV services like DSTV, GOtv, and Zuku.

Revised Limits: To accommodate SMEs and high-value users, Airtel has increased its per-transaction limit to Ksh. 250,000, with a daily limit of Ksh. 500,000.

How to get your fees back

If you want to turn your transaction costs into airtime, follow this path:

*Dial 334# or use the My Airtel App. Navigate to Airtel Money > Make Payments. Select Paybill > M-Pesa Paybill. Enter the Business Number and your Account Number. Input the amount and your PIN.

The Result: You’ll receive an SMS confirming the payment, followed shortly by a notification: “You have received [Amount] airtime as a refund for your transaction fees.”