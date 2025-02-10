Shares

Airtel Kenya has announced the launch of Airtel Lite, a new Progressive Web App (PWA) designed to offer a lighter selfcare experience. The web app will have similar capabilities as My Airtel self-care app.

The launch of Airtel Lite coincides with Airtel Kenya’s announcement of zero-rating the My Airtel App, Airtel’s self-care app.

Airtel Lite is designed to ensure it requires zero storage space on phones. Customers will enjoy zero data usage while using Airtel Lite, just like with the My Airtel app, since it offers offline access to key services without needing data bundles.

The Progressive Web App will cover all the key customer services accessed through USSD. They include check balance, recharge, buy bundles, send money, buy goods, pay bill and have access to their transaction history.

Commenting during the launch, Mr. Ashish Malhotra, Airtel Kenya Managing Director, said, “At Airtel Kenya, we are constantly striving to address our customer needs in ways that add real value to their lives. Our research revealed that many Kenyans still face challenges such as limited storage space and data usage in the use of their smartphones. Airtel Lite is our innovative solution, designed to remove these barriers and ensure a seamless, accessible digital experience for all.”

Airtel Lite is now available to all Airtel Kenya customers, who can access it through their phones’ browsers by visiting lite.airtelkenya.com.