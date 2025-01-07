M-PESA is Safaricom’s mobile money service that allows Kenyans to send money to each other, pay bills and transact online.
Safaricom M-PESA customers can send money, pay bills or access loans by using the Safaricom SIM toolkit manually or dialling the USSD code *334#, selecting the service they want and following the prompts. They can also access M-PESA through the M-Pesa App and the MySafaricom App on iOS and Android.
Safaricom M-PESA customers are also able to send money and pay bills to other mobile money platforms in Kenya i.e. Airtel Money and T-Kash by Telkom Kenya. They can also transact online and pay for services such as Netflix through Safaricom Global and top up or withdraw from their PayPal account.
The maximum amount per M-Pesa transaction is Ksh. 250,000, which is the same with withdrawals. The maximum balance one can hold in the account is Ksh. 500,000.
Safaricom M-PESA has harmonized the charges to sending money to other mobile money platforms. For instance, it costs Ksh. 23 to send Ksh. 1,500 to other Safaricom M-PESA customers and also to Airtel Money and T-Kash by Telkom Kenya. Withdrawal fees for the same amount are Ksh. 29 across the board.
Safaricom M-Pesa charges 2025
|TRANSACTION RANGE (KSH.)
|TRANSACTION TYPE AND CUSTOMER CHARGES (KSH.)
|MIN
|MAX
|TRANSFER TO M-PESA
USERS, POCHI LA
BIASHARA AND BUSINESS TILL TO CUSTOMER
|TRANSFER TO
OTHER REGISTERED
MOBILE MONEY USERS
|WITHDRAWAL FROM M-PESA AGENT
|1
|49
|Free
|Free
|N/A
|50
|100
|Free
|Free
|11
|101
|500
|7
|7
|29
|501
|1,000
|13
|13
|29
|1,001
|1,500
|23
|23
|29
|1,501
|2,500
|33
|33
|29
|2,501
|3,500
|53
|53
|52
|3,501
|5,000
|57
|57
|69
|5,001
|7,500
|78
|78
|87
|7,501
|10,000
|90
|90
|115
|10,001
|15,000
|100
|100
|167
|15,001
|20,000
|105
|105
|185
|20,001
|35,000
|108
|108
|197
|35,001
|50,000
|108
|108
|278
|50,001
|250,000
|108
|108
|309
|ATM Withdrawal Tariff
|Min
|Max
|Ksh.
|200
|2500
|35
|2501
|5000
|69
|5001
|10000
|115
|10001
|35000
|203
|OTHER TRANSACTIONS
|KSH.
|All Deposits
|FREE
|M-PESA Registration
|FREE
|Buying Airtime through M-PESA
|FREE
|M-PESA Balance Enquiry
|FREE
|Change M-PESA PIN
|FREE