M-PESA is Safaricom’s mobile money service that allows Kenyans to send money to each other, pay bills and transact online.

Safaricom M-PESA customers can send money, pay bills or access loans by using the Safaricom SIM toolkit manually or dialling the USSD code *334#, selecting the service they want and following the prompts. They can also access M-PESA through the M-Pesa App and the MySafaricom App on iOS and Android.

Safaricom M-PESA customers are also able to send money and pay bills to other mobile money platforms in Kenya i.e. Airtel Money and T-Kash by Telkom Kenya. They can also transact online and pay for services such as Netflix through Safaricom Global and top up or withdraw from their PayPal account.

The maximum amount per M-Pesa transaction is Ksh. 250,000, which is the same with withdrawals. The maximum balance one can hold in the account is Ksh. 500,000.

Safaricom M-PESA has harmonized the charges to sending money to other mobile money platforms. For instance, it costs Ksh. 23 to send Ksh. 1,500 to other Safaricom M-PESA customers and also to Airtel Money and T-Kash by Telkom Kenya. Withdrawal fees for the same amount are Ksh. 29 across the board.

Safaricom M-Pesa charges 2025

TRANSACTION RANGE (KSH.) TRANSACTION TYPE AND CUSTOMER CHARGES (KSH.) MIN MAX TRANSFER TO M-PESA USERS, POCHI LA BIASHARA AND BUSINESS TILL TO CUSTOMER TRANSFER TO OTHER REGISTERED MOBILE MONEY USERS WITHDRAWAL FROM M-PESA AGENT 1 49 Free Free N/A 50 100 Free Free 11 101 500 7 7 29 501 1,000 13 13 29 1,001 1,500 23 23 29 1,501 2,500 33 33 29 2,501 3,500 53 53 52 3,501 5,000 57 57 69 5,001 7,500 78 78 87 7,501 10,000 90 90 115 10,001 15,000 100 100 167 15,001 20,000 105 105 185 20,001 35,000 108 108 197 35,001 50,000 108 108 278 50,001 250,000 108 108 309

ATM Withdrawal Tariff Min Max Ksh. 200 2500 35 2501 5000 69 5001 10000 115 10001 35000 203