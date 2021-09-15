Shares

CIC Group has launched a new medical cover dubbed Seniors Mediplan targeting senior citizens from the age of 60 years. While the joining age is capped at 80 years, the insured will remain on cover for life. This guarantees medical protection to senior citizens after retirement.

Speaking during the launch, Managing Director CIC General Insurance Mr. Fred Ruoro said, “As you age, medical care becomes more expensive. Senior citizens without a medical cover end up spending most of their hard-earned life savings to cater for medical expenses which drives people into abject poverty.”

He added, “This innovation by CIC General, a subsidiary of CIC Group, will ensure that senior citizens receive the medical attention they need and their life savings can be channelled to other income generating activities after retirement, leading them to more productive lives.”

The new insurance product will be offering various medical services such as in-patient, outpatient, dental, optical, and within East Africa the benefit of ambulance and air evacuation. The product will also be offering a last expense cover if the insured person passes on while the cover is in place.

Children who form part of the dependants of the insured are not be eligible and customers are urged to opt for an alternative cover provided under CIC Family Medisure. The cover also allows one legal spouse as a dependant of the principal member.

To enrol for the cover, clients are required to submit medical records and other documents including a copy of ID/passport of the principal member and spouse and a copy of PIN certificate for the principal member.