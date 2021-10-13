Shares

Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact. This is part of its ongoing efforts to work collaboratively with partners to advance sustainability and support the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

KWFT has over the years been intentional in promoting financial inclusion to families and gradually uplifting them out of poverty thus elevating them to improved living standards. It is for this reason that KWFT has aligned its strategies with the SDGs as well as the Triple Bottom-Line approach that focuses on the products ability to transform the customers’ lives, their impact on the environment and ability to generate sustainable returns.

“KWFT is excited to join the United Nations Global Compact, a likeminded strategic partner that will see KWFT enhance its participation in the sustainable business and development space,” said Dr. Jaine Mwai, Board Chair, KWFT.

“We are delighted to have KWFT join as the first micro-finance institution in Kenya committed to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. Their work in deepening financial inclusion by banking on women in underserved rural areas is instrumental in delivering wide ranging benefits for both families and the economy at large. We look forward to contributing to their sustainability efforts even further,” said Ms. Judy Njino, Executive Director of Global Compact Network Kenya during the official signing ceremony.

The United Nations Global Compact is a call for private sector companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Over the last 20 years, the UN Global Compact has grown from a group of 44 businesses. The UN Global Compact has so far grown to become one of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and global movement of more than 13,000 businesses across 160 countries.