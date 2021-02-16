Shares

Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities, and Rendeavour, are expanding their partnership from Kenya to Nigeria with a 576-unit apartment complex in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.

Building on the success of Unity Homes’ 1,100-unit development in Tatu City, Nairobi, the two companies selected Alaro City in Lagos for their expansion drive. Alaro City is a partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government.

Universal One in Alaro City will feature modern, family-friendly apartments with open-plan living rooms, balconies and contemporary kitchens.

“We are pleased to be the pioneer residential development in the Lekki Free Zone. In Kenya, our first phase of 400 apartments is nearly sold out, and more than 100 families have occupied their new homes,” said John Latham, Executive Director of Unity Homes, which builds one apartment every 18 hours at Tatu City.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said, “The success of Unity Homes at Tatu City has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are proud to grow our business together across Africa.”

Unity Homes kicked off construction at Tatu City in May 2019 and within 12 months owners started moving in. Apartments currently start at USD 44,000, with two-year payment plans available.

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, EGH, High Representative for Infrastructure Development, African Union Commission, who was Chief Guest at the ground breaking, said, “I commend Unity Homes and Tatu City for launching this housing development. This is job creation. This is how we can move our people from poverty to prosperity.”

Odinga was joined by Charles Hinga, Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development, who highlighted the role partnerships with private companies such as Tatu City play in driving socio-economic growth in the country.

“We are supporting the private sector by coming up with very ambitious legislation and policy changes,” Hinga said, noting that every house built can generate 3-5 new jobs.

Buyers of the Unity Homes units enjoy access to all of Tatu City’s amenities including two schools that are already open. The Unity Homes project offers residents a fitness centre, swimming pool, restaurant, shops and a recreational park. Tatu City currently has more than 1,500 homeowners.