Tatu Telecom has connected over 1,000 customers to its high-speed fibre-optic network in Tatu City. The company has completed the installation of 85,000 meters of fibre-optic cable infrastructure, boosting digital connectivity in the 5,000-acre development.

Since its inception three years ago, Tatu Telecom has laid the foundation for an open-access network, allowing multiple internet service providers (ISPs) to serve Tatu City’s residents and businesses. This approach has attracted a diverse customer base, including major call centers, corporate offices, and educational institutions, all benefiting from Tatu Telecom’s reliable, high-speed internet service.

To meet the needs of its growing customer base, Tatu Telecom has implemented a 24-hour help desk, ensuring round-the-clock support. This service, driven by customer feedback, is particularly beneficial for businesses operating 24/7 and residential clients, ensuring any technical issues are swiftly addressed. The company also plans to introduce new offerings, such as firewall as a service, to provide enhanced cybersecurity for homes and businesses.

As part of Tatu City’s integrated utilities approach, Tatu Telecom’s fibre network complements the city’s other essential services, including water, power, and sewerage. Tatu City has invested over Ksh. 40 billion in infrastructure, including more than 60km of international-standard roads, a 135MVA power capacity, and a 24/7 potable water supply system.

Tatu City recently launched Fahari Link to extend affordable, high-speed internet to underserved communities in Kiambu County, offering low-cost connections, daily internet plans and public Wi-Fi. This aims to connect nearly one million people, including residents of Ruiru, Oaklands, Murera, Ruturu and Kamiti Corner.

Tatu Telecom provides reliable, high-speed internet to homes, schools, and businesses in Tatu City. Designed to expand alongside the city’s rapid development, Tatu Telecom ensures all new occupants are connected within 24 hours of moving in. The core network operates at 10Gbps and can be upgraded to 100Gbps, delivering future-proof connectivity and scalability.

Commenting on this milestone, Alex Kahu, Group Head of Utilities, Rendeavour, and Deputy Country Head, Tatu City, said, “This milestone is not just about numbers; it’s about the lives we are transforming by providing reliable, high-speed connectivity to thousands of residents, students, and businesses. As Tatu City continues to grow, Tatu Telecom will ensure that everyone is empowered to thrive in a digitally connected world.”

More than 80 local, regional, and global businesses are operational or under development in Tatu City’s business-friendly location, including CCI Global, Heineken, Dormans, Kärcher, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, ADvTECH, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff. Business benefits at Tatu City SEZ include VAT zero-rating, import and stamp duty exemptions and 10% corporate tax for the first 10 years and 15% for 10 years thereafter.