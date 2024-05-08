Shares

Rendeavour, owner and developer of Tatu City, has unveiled Fahari Link, a new technology company to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to residents in nearby towns and informal settlements. Fahari Link will provide low connection fees, daily internet plans, reliable internet connectivity and technical support to citizens of Kiambu County, including those earning subsistence wages.

In addition to connecting homes, Fahari Link will also deploy wifi internet connections in public spaces such as shopping centres and sports fields. This will ensure that digital access is available to all, including mobile users.

The initiative was announced at a ceremony presided over by Hon. Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, at the American Chamber of Commerce Business Summit held in Nairobi.

In December 2022, US President Biden launched the Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative, committing over USD 350 million to expand digital access and literacy across Africa. With Africa’s projected population of 1.7 billion by 2030, doubling internet connectivity to 1 billion users is a key goal.

To kick-off the connectivity project, Fahari Link has invested in acquiring wholesale bandwidth from global internet service providers. By doing this, the company will extend its reach to areas beyond Tatu City, including the informal communities of BTL, OJ and Rutoro. Ruiru town will also be served, along with the communities of Oaklands, Murera, Kamakis and other parts of Kiambu County. In total, Fahari’s services will be available to close to one million people.

“With Fahari Link, we are not just connecting people; we are connecting aspirations, opportunities, and futures. By expanding affordable internet and broadband services to our neighbouring community, Tatu City is ensuring that no one is left behind in Africa’s digital future,” said Alex Kahu, Deputy Country Head, Kenya, Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City.

To date, Tatu Telecom, Tatu City’s telecommunications company, has laid over 40 km of fibre optic cables and currently serves over 1,000 residential and commercial customers. These include schools and local, regional, and multinational companies within Tatu City.

Tatu Telecom offers internet with record browsing speeds, reliability, and robust troubleshooting measures facilitated by in-house engineers. Tatu Telecom has also built an open-access network, allowing multiple internet service providers to serve Tatu City residents and businesses.