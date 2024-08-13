Shares

Euroform, a manufacturer of aluminium metal, has launched its operations in Tatu City with a new workshop in Tatu Industrial Park. The launch is part of Euroform’s growth plan.

Euroform’s first major project is the completion of The Link Logistics & Business Park in Tatu City. The contract includes the supply and installation of aluminium windows and doors with glazing, louvers, and ironmongery.

The Link Logistics & Business Park is the only SME warehousing and logistics park located in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kenya.

Euroform is already supplying the market at Tatu City, where more than 3,000 apartments are complete or under development. The Kijani Ridge neighbourhood has nearly sold out, and Eneo at Tatu Central. Eneo’s anchor tenant is CCI Global, one of Africa’s largest international customer management services providers, which employs 5,000 young Kenyans at its ultra-modern call centre in the complex in Tatu City.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Amit Joshi, Senior Project Manager at Tatu City said, “We are thrilled to welcome Euroform to Tatu City. Their commitment to quality and efficiency aligns perfectly with our standards and the needs of our clients. The completion of this contract with The Link Logistics & Business Park not only demonstrates Euroform’s capabilities but also underscores Tatu City’s position as a hub for international business and investment.”

On his part, Piotr Smolarz, Managing Director of Euroform said, “We are excited to combine the strengths of Tatu City and Euroform to establish a cutting-edge aluminium metal works production facility. Our goal is to meet the growing demand for world-class windows, doors, terrace covers, skylights and facades across Kenya and East Africa, offering products that combine beauty and durability.”

More than 80 local, regional and global businesses are operational or under development in Tatu City, including CCI Global, Heineken, Dormans, Kärcher, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, ADvTECH, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff. Business benefits at Tatu City SEZ include VAT zero-rating, import and stamp duty exemptions and 10% corporate tax for the first 10 years and 15% for 10 years thereafter.