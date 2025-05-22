Shares

Tatu City and Stanbic Bank Kenya have partnered to make property ownership more accessible for Kenyans and the diaspora community through flexible financing solutions.

The agreement will enable prospective homeowners to access loans for properties at Tatu City and sister projects, Oaklands and Zuri Springs.

“This partnership is about removing the financing barrier and helping Kenyans take the bold step toward home ownership,” said Erskine Kiliru, Sales Director, Tatu City. “Together with Stanbic Bank, we are creating a seamless, transparent process that supports buyers from application to title deed.”

Through their partnership with the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company, Stanbic Bank will offer prospective investors up to 105% financing for homes valued up to Ksh. 10.5 million, with a fixed interest rate of 9.5%.

“As Stanbic Bank, we are passionate about turning dreams into reality. By partnering with Tatu City, we are unlocking access to high-quality developments and helping Kenyans build lasting wealth for themselves and their families. Under our Live Joyfully proposition, we want to offer our customers a smart, affordable way to own their dream property,” said Mwaura Mwangi, the Head of Product at Stanbic Bank.

With prices starting from just Ksh. 2.8 million, Tatu City, Oaklands, and Zuri Springs offer a wide range of property options to suit every need, from land banking and rental yield investments to ideal family homes.

More than 25,000 people currently live, work, and study in Tatu City, with over 100 businesses operational or under development. Major companies include Heineken, Dormans, Kärcher, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Roast by Carnivore, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, and Davis & Shirtliff.