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Rendeavour and Wellington College Education have announced the launch of Wellington College International Kenya. Scheduled to open its doors in September 2028, the institution will be a co-educational day and boarding school serving 1,500 students aged 3-18.

Located within Tatu City, the school marks the second collaboration between Rendeavour and Wellington College Education, following the successful establishment of their campus in Alaro City, Nigeria.

Students at the new campus will have access to:

Elite Facilities: A purpose-built environment featuring advanced science labs, a 50-meter Olympic-standard swimming pool, and dedicated spaces for performing arts.

A Natural Classroom: The campus sits amidst 100km of exercise trails and the world’s only urban wildlife sanctuary.

Global Integration: As part of the Wellington College family, students will benefit from exchange opportunities and collaborations with sister schools across Europe and Asia.

Wellington College International Kenya will follow the English National Curriculum, culminating in the A-level programme. According to Sir Anthony Seldon, Founding Director of Wellington College Education, the school will be a leader in the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human flourishing.

“This vision will help young people understand not only how to use emerging technologies wisely, but how to live with purpose, compassion, and integrity,” says Seldon.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, notes that the need to send children to the United Kingdom for a top-tier British education is becoming a thing of the past. “Wellington College International Kenya offers a blend of academic rigor and extra-curricular amenities found only at Tatu City and in Kenya—one of the most beautiful countries on earth,” Jennings stated.

James Dahl, the 15th Master of Wellington College, emphasized the strength of the global network: