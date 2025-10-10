Shares

Abdiweli Hassan, the owner of Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall), is set to construct a massive 60-acre mixed-use development at Tatu City Special Economic Zone ( Tatu City SEZ). The project is valued at over Ksh. 65 billion.

The development will feature a mix of homes, retail space, offices, warehousing and logistics facilities, and a mosque. It will also be situated next to 30 acres of dedicated parks and recreation areas. The full project, which also includes a petrol station, is planned for completion over 10 years, with designs currently underway and construction slated to begin within the next year.

Hassan is renowned for delivering the Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall) in Nairobi. It spans over 130,000 square meters with more than 1,000 shops.

“BBS Mall changed the narrative around Eastleigh, proving that thoughtful, quality development can genuinely transform neighbourhoods and improve lives,” said Abdiweli Hassan, OGW, EBS, Founder and Chairman of Business Bay Square. “The next generation of development must move beyond the city centre to places where there is space to create holistic communities that integrate everything people need—schools, work, entertainment, shops, and extensive green space. Tatu City offers precisely that: a well-planned environment free from congestion and the daily hassle of commuting.”

Stephen Jennings, Founder & CEO of Rendeavour (the owner and developer of Tatu City), welcomed the news. “Today’s residents demand a higher standard of living in well-governed, cohesive communities,” he said. “It takes visionaries like Abdiweli Hassan to execute large-scale projects that will genuinely improve the lives of tens of thousands of people. We are thrilled that Mr. Hassan has chosen Tatu City for this record-setting investment in Kenya’s future.”

Tatu City is one of seven new cities developed by Rendeavour across Africa and currently welcomes 25,000 people daily. The city has attracted over Ksh. 450 billion in investment from local and international businesses, including Heineken, CCI Global, Dormans, Naivas, and Emirates Logistics.

As an operational Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Tatu City offers incentives for businesses, including a 10% corporate tax rate for the first 10 years (rising to 15% for the following 10 years, compared to the standard 30%), as well as VAT zero-rating and exemptions on import and stamp duties.