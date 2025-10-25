Shares

Sun King has opened inaugurated its first large-scale manufacturing facility on the continent in Tatu City, Kiambu County, Kenya.

The new 7,600-square-metre facility is poised to become a central hub for Sun King’s operations. It will consolidate manufacturing, product refurbishment, and high-capacity warehousing under one roof. With an annual production capacity of up to 700,000 units, the plant will initially focus on manufacturing televisions and smartphones.

Sun King’s decision to localize manufacturing aims to shorten supply chains, increase local value addition, and accelerate product delivery to customers.

“Opening our own manufacturing facility in Kenya gives us the scale to deliver more efficiently, the flexibility to innovate faster, and the foundation to grow a resilient manufacturing ecosystem here in Africa,” said Kota Kojima, Sun King Chief Operating Officer. “For our customers, it means faster access to products and quality solutions made closer to home.”

The facility is set to be a key creator of local employment and skills. It currently employs 90 staff and plans to expand to over 350 employees within five years. Sun King intends to partner with institutions like the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) and local universities to offer structured internship and apprenticeship programs, developing a skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector.

“At Sun King, we’re driven by a simple commitment: to deliver the best-quality products at prices that families and businesses in Kenya and across Africa can afford,” said T. Patrick Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder, Sun King. “This facility allows us to harness Kenya’s talent and ingenuity to keep delivering on that promise.”