Shares

Tatu City has officially redefined luxury urban-nature living with the launch of Porini Point. It is a premium residential enclave that marries contemporary design with an unparalleled connection to the wild.

Launched on November 15, 2025, the project immediately proved its immense demand, with the entire first phase selling out on opening night. As Tatu City’s resident population surpasses 6,000, Porini Point is a direct and successful response to the surging appetite for high-quality homes.

Porini Point offers a truly rare proposition: a peaceful, intentional lifestyle located directly on the edge of the 160-acre Tatu Wildlife Sanctuary, the world’s only urban wildlife sanctuary. Residents are promised a life of serenity, waking up to birdsong and untouched landscapes, while remaining just steps away from a fully serviced and rapidly growing city.

According to Preston Mendenhall, Group COO and Country Head, Kenya, at Rendeavour (the owner and developer of Tatu City), the vision was simple: “Porini Point is designed to give people more: more space, more greenery, and more convenience at an accessible price.”

Homes, priced from Ksh. 7.5 million, are situated on a picturesque hillside overlooking the sanctuary. The project comprises 570 units across 24 elegant four-storey buildings, offering one, two, and three-bedroom configurations ranging from 54 to 145 square metres.

Each apartment is crafted for functionality and comfort, featuring:

Natural lighting and open layouts

Fitted kitchens (hob, hood, and oven) with quartz countertops

Contemporary bathrooms and SPC parquet flooring

Private balconies overlooking beautifully landscaped courtyards

The central courtyard area serves as a lifestyle hub, providing a clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, barbecue area, and children’s playground, all secured by 24/7 CCTV.

Beyond the home, residents benefit from Tatu City’s robust infrastructure, which has been perfected over 15 years. This includes 24/7 potable water, high-speed internet from Tatu Connect, and over 70km of standard paved roads. Crucially, the community enjoys access to more than 100km of cycling, jogging, and paved walkways, delivering city living without the typical frustrations of gridlock or unreliable utilities.

For the investment minded buyer, Porini Point represents a high-yield, low-risk asset. Market projections suggest potential rental yields of up to 18%. Tatu City’s residential assets have historically shown exceptional performance, with Kijani Ridge appreciating by over 346% in 10 years, setting a clear precedent for strong capital appreciation.

Buyers are offered flexible 24-month payment plans, cash incentives, and Sharia-compliant financing options.

The first Porini Point units are slated for delivery in Q1 2027, with full completion expected by September 2029, a development that will also generate significant job opportunities in construction and hospitality.