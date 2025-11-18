Shares

Tatu City has launched Porini Point, a residential apartment complex with unparalleled proximity to nature. The prices for the apartments start from Ksh. 7.5 million.

The development’s initial phase was met with overwhelming demand, selling out completely on launch night.

Porini Point comprises 570 units across 24 elegant apartment buildings, spanning a total built-up area of 58,000 square metres. It is set on a hillside adjacent to the planned 160-acre Tatu Wildlife Sanctuary, a wildlife reserve that will feature indigenous flora, fauna, and conservation facilities.

“Porini Point is designed to give people more: more space, more greenery, and more convenience,” said Preston Mendenhall, Group COO and Country Head, Kenya, at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City. “At an accessible price, it’s a place where you can slow down and reconnect, yet still be steps away from schools, healthcare, retail, parks, and infrastructure that always works. When you choose Porini Point, you’re becoming part of a city built for everyday ease and long-term value.”

The development offers a mix of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 54 to 145 square metres. Each home boasts superior finishing standards, including:

Natural lighting and open layouts.

Fitted kitchen with a hob, hood, and oven, plus quartz countertops.

SPC parquet flooring and contemporary bathrooms.

Private balconies overlooking landscaped courtyards.

Porini Point residents will benefit from a comprehensive suite of shared amenities:

Clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool.

Barbecue area and children’s play zone.

Ample parking and 24/7 CCTV surveillance.

Porini Point connects residents to a complete lifestyle ecosystem supported by Rendeavour’s significant infrastructure investment. This include water, 99.7% power uptime, high-speed internet, and 70 kilometres of paved roads.

Buyers can secure their homes with flexible 24-month payment plans, cash incentives, and Sharia-compliant financing options. Dedicated concierge support is available for diaspora clients, covering everything from purchase processing to property management.

The first apartments are scheduled for delivery in Q1 2027, with the full development expected to complete by September 2029. Porini Point is projected to support approximately 500 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs during its construction phase.