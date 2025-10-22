Shares

Tatu City has officially launched its after-school Artificial Intelligence (AI) Program under Tatu Reach. Tatu Reach is the city’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative.

The launch celebrates the graduation of the inaugural cohort of students, who completed a 13-week pilot course in front-end web development and artificial intelligence.

The program, designed for learners aged 14–15 from Tatu Primary School, introduces students to digital literacy and coding fundamentals. It covers HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and real-world AI applications through capstone projects. The first group of twenty students gained practical experience in coding, creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

“At Tatu City, we are preparing our community for the jobs of the future,” said Solomon Mahinda, Executive Vice President, Tatu City. “Our After-School AI Program equips young learners with digital skills that will enable them to participate in tomorrow’s economy. With Tatu City cementing its status as East Africa’s data centre hub, we want the surrounding community to be ready for the skilled opportunities that will emerge right here.”

The launch event was presided over by officials from the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy (MoICDE), aligning with the Ministry’s mission to promote digital skills and innovation.

The success of the program was made possible through key partnerships that provided the curriculum, tutors, and essential equipment like computers. Partners include:

Qhala (digital innovation company)

Power Learn Project Africa (technology education)

Ngeda (technology training and mentorship)

Viking Cruises (global travel leader)

CCI Global (Africa’s largest business process outsourcing company)

Since 2023, the Tatu City Training Academy has provided free vocational training to over 600 community members in construction and security trades. The addition of the AI program marks a deliberate and significant shift toward future-focused, technology-driven education that aims to bridge the digital divide and build crucial digital capacity among young learners.

Tatu Reach’s broader commitment to education continues through initiatives like the school feeding program, which has provided over two million nutrient-dense meals, and Tatu Rugby, which offers life skills and sports coaching.