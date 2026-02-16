Shares

Sun King has pivoted into the mobile market with the launch of its first-ever branded smartphone, the EZ 1.

It is designed specifically for the Kenyan market and assembled at Sun King’s new local manufacturing facility. It is available via a lipa pole pole (pay-as-you-go) financing model. It will be available with a Ksh. 2,999 deposit, followed by daily installments of Ksh. 60.

The EZ 1 features include:

Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the device supports over 12 hours of continuous video or up to 60 hours of regular use.

The phone features 4 GB of RAM (plus 4 GB VRAM).

The phone comes with 28 GB of internal storage (expandable to 256 GB).

It comes with a large 6.56″ HD+ screen with facial recognition and fingerprint sensors.

The phone also comes with an unspecified data bundle, pre-installed screen protector and full warranty.

The EZ 1 is available for sale through Sun King stores, Sun King’s nationwide agent network and through their website ke.sunking.com/smartphones.

Other smartphones Sun King is offering include the Tecno Pop 10, Tecno Spark 40, Samsung A06 and the Infinix Smart 10.

In 2024–2025, Sun King significantly expanded its footprint by opening its first African manufacturing facility in Kenya. This move allowed the company to diversify beyond solar lighting, leading to the launch of locally assembled appliances and smartphones like the EZ 1.