Sun King has unveiled a new logo and brand identity. This refresh marks a milestone in the company’s evolution, reflecting its expanded range of products that now includes not only solar home systems but also solar inverters and pay-as-you-go smartphones.
To highlight this broader portfolio, Sun King is launching a public-facing campaign called “Switch to More!” The campaign is designed to show customers and businesses how they can get:
- More savings: Through the flexible EasyBuy pay-as-you-go financing model.
- More peace of mind: With free installation and after-sales services.
- More options: A wide range of products from simple lanterns to high-capacity solar inverter systems and solar-powered TVs and smartphones.
- More reliable power: For homes, businesses, and institutions.
“Our refreshed logo reflects our commitment to our customers—to deliver more affordable solar for their homes, more appliances that make life easier, and more power to support the businesses, schools, and communities they depend on,” said Anish Thakkar, Co-Founder of Sun King.
The company’s journey into a broader range of products is already underway. Their portfolio now includes:
- HomePlus and HomePlus Pro solar home systems for multi-room lighting and charging.
- High-capacity solar inverters like PowerHub and PowerPlay Pro for consistent energy.
- Pay-as-you-go smartphones to increase digital and mobile connectivity.
With over 24 million households powered and more than 300,000 new systems installed every month, Sun King continues to transform how people access energy across Africa and Asia. The new brand identity is designed to stay true to Sun King’s core mission of “powering access to brighter lives.”