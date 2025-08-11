Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has launched a new Solar Finance Product tailored for salaried homeowners in peri-urban regions in Nairobi. This initiative is part of DTB’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship through financing of climate smart solutions.

Developed in partnership with solar technology provider Sun King, the product enables qualified DTB customers to access unsecured loans to finance the installation of solar power systems in their homes.

The initiative targets homeowners with an interest in home improvement and cost-saving solutions, living in peri-urban areas such as Kitengela, Rongai, Ngong, Juja, and Ruiru regions.

Speaking during the MoU signing with Sun King, Murali Natarajan, CEO, DTB Kenya noted that: “At DTB, we recognize that access to affordable and reliable energy is not just an environmental issue—it’s an economic and social imperative. Through this Solar Finance Product, we are not only helping homeowners cut electricity costs but also supporting Kenya’s transition to cleaner, more resilient energy sources.”

In the year ending June 2023, Kenyan consumers experienced 44.9 unplanned power outages, averaging 115.73 hours of lost electricity. This disrupts productivity for professionals working from home and daily routines for households. DTB’s Solar Finance Product offers a dependable alternative to enable homeowners to reduce reliance on the national grid while protecting themselves from fluctuating electricity tariffs and frequent outages.

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) is a leading tier-one East African commercial banking franchise operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi. The Bank is an affiliate of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).