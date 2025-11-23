Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has announced that it has successfully planted and is actively nurturing one million trees under its initiative, Much More Than Trees. The program aims to grow a total of 10 million trees across Kenya by 2030.
The achievement was marked at a ceremony held at the AMREF International University campus in Northlands, Ruiru. The event was presided over by Dr. Clement Ng’oriareng – Principal Senior Deputy Director for Forest Conservation and Management, representing the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).
Launched in 2023, the ‘Much More Than Trees’ initiative is distinguished by its holistic approach. It moves beyond simply planting seedlings to emphasize the crucial need to monitor, nurture, and ensure the long-term survival of the trees. This focus is directly tied to creating lasting community livelihood benefits, bolstering environmental resilience, and ensuring sustainability.
Speaking at the event, DTB Group Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Nasim Devji, highlighted the initiative’s strategic importance to the bank’s operations.
“At DTB, Sustainability Excellence is one of the key pillars of our business growth strategy and is entrenched in how we do business,” said Ms. Devji. “Tree-growing is key to sustainability, and we are keen on growing rather than just planting trees because the work does not stop when we put seedlings in the ground.”
She added that the bank would accelerate its pace and leverage the expertise and synergies of partners to increase Kenya’s national forest cover.
The one million trees planted to date are monitored for strength and long-term viability. Ms. Devji explained that the program’s name, Much More Than Trees, captures the dual purpose and impact DTB seeks to achieve.
“The work goes to deliver environmental value, support livelihoods and communities, and the impact that increased forest cover has on slowing down climate change,” she stated. “These one million trees represent carbon reduction, community empowerment, biodiversity restoration, and hope. And we are only getting started.”
The bank’s partnerships ensure the plantings deliver tangible benefits:
- Schools and Tertiary Institutions: DTB has established micro-forests of fruit trees, improving student access to fresh, healthy food while serving as practical learning examples.
- Farmer Partnerships: In collaboration with farmers from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the bank has helped plant avocado trees, providing diversified and sustainable sources of income.