Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has officially announced the opening of a new branch in Kitui County. It is the 92nd branch in Kenya and its 161st across the East African region.

The launch aligns with DTB’s expansion plan designed to deepen financial inclusion by bringing essential banking services closer to its growing customer base.

The new branch, conveniently located at the Chief Kitonga Building in Kitui Town, is set to serve a wide array of clients, reflecting the county’s dynamic economic landscape. Its services are tailored to support:

Local businesses and traders

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Farmers

Individual customers

Speaking during the branch opening, George Otiende, Director of Retail Banking at DTB, highlighted the significance of the expansion: “The opening of the Kitui branch reaffirms DTB’s commitment to supporting economic growth across Kenya’s counties. Kitui is a key commercial hub with a vibrant SME and trade ecosystem. By expanding our presence here, we are ensuring that individuals, farmers, and businesses have access to tailored financial solutions that enable growth and long-term sustainability. We are committed to walking alongside our customers and providing services that meet their needs in a convenient and personalized manner.”

The Kitui branch will offer DTB’s full suite of personal and business banking services, ensuring comprehensive support for its customers. These services include:

Accounts and deposits

Loans and credit facilities

Supply chain financing

Mortgages

Cards and investment solutions

In addition to physical support, customers will benefit from transactions via DTB’s digital banking platforms, which are complemented by dedicated in-branch assistance for personalized service.

The opening of the Kitui branch is part of a continuous expansion strategy that has recently seen successful branch launches in Mwea, Kilimani, and Garissa this year.