Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has announced that it has reported a profit after tax of Ksh. 8.3 billion for the Q3 period ending 30th September 2025. This is an increase from the Ksh. 7.4 billion profit after tax the company reported in the same period in 2024.

Total interest income increased marginally to Ksh. 44.9 billion from Ksh. 44.5 in the previous period in 2024. This was driven by income from loans and advances at Ksh. 24.7 billion, income from government securities at Ksh. 18 billion and deposits in other banking institutions at Ksh. 2 billion. Total non interest income went down to Ksh. 9.1 billion from the Ksh. 9.7 billion that the company had reported in a similar period in 2024.

Total interest expenses were down to Ksh. 19 billion from the Ksh. 23 billion that was reported in 2024. Operating expenses increased to Ksh. 23 billion from Ksh. 21 billion in 2024. This was largely driven by a loan provision of Ksh. 5.6 billion, staff costs at Ksh. 7.7 billion and asset depreciation at Ksh. 1.3 billion.

Other key performance include:

A 14% growth in profit after tax to Ksh. 11.2 billion

An 8.7% growth in total assets at Ksh. 641.8 billion

A 7.8% growth in net loans and advances at Ksh. 296.4 billion

A 15.5% growth in total customer deposits at Ksh. 510.3 billion

A 34.1% growth in Shareholders funds at Ksh. 99.4 billion

The board of directors of DTB Bank have not recommended an interim dividend.

Comparative Financial Performance Table Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024