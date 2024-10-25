Shares

Jubilee Health Insurance has announced a collaboration with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), to unveil a digital payment solution that aims to transform payments of health insurance premiums. This solution offers a flexible installment payment option, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for a broader segment of the population.

This innovation marks a milestone in the health insurance landscape, combining cutting-edge digital platforms with customer-centric design to solve the affordability challenge. For years, many households in Kenya, particularly in rural and lower-income areas, have faced financial barriers when accessing healthcare. According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, over 20% of Kenyans still lack access to health insurance, and 30% of the population faces catastrophic healthcare costs due to the burden of upfront medical payments.

Now, with this online process, customers can complete their health insurance transactions in five steps using their mobile phones. Whether purchasing a new health insurance policy or renewing an existing one, customers can apply, select an installment plan, and receive instant approval—ensuring they are covered right away.

This Lipa pole pole solution is designed with the customer in mind, leverages technology to provide real-time approval for health insurance coverage. Customers can access their health cover instantly through a secure platform that eliminates the need for paperwork or lengthy approval processes. The solution caters to individuals, families, and small businesses, offering flexible payment terms that allow premiums to be paid overtime.

With this new digital payment option, customers can now sign up for health coverage on the Jubilee Insurance website, select their desired installment plan, and receive instant approval. This allows them to remain insured without the pressure of significant upfront payments, providing peace of mind and financial flexibility.

Speaking at the partnership signing ceremony, Njeri Jomo, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance said, “This innovation is a game-changer for the industry. We understand that today’s customers need flexibility, convenience, and affordability. Our solution delivers all of these, allowing them to get the coverage they need without the burden of upfront payments. This milestone reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.”

On his part, Nasim Devji, Group CEO of DTB said, “We are proud to collaborate with Jubilee Health Insurance on this transformative solution, which directly addresses the challenge of affordability in health insurance. At DTB, we are committed to driving financial inclusion by offering flexible payment options that make it easier for more Kenyans to access essential healthcare services. This partnership allows us to leverage our financial expertise to provide solutions that reduce the financial burden on individuals and families, ensuring that health coverage is within reach for a larger portion of the population.”