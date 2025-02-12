Shares

Jubilee Health Insurance has launched J-Force, a digital platform set to revolutionize insurance intermediation.

The platform empowers agents, brokers, and bancassurers with seamless, paperless, and real-time insurance solutions.

J-Force is a one-stop digital solution designed to simplify and optimize the workflow of insurance intermediaries. It enables seamless onboarding, allowing agents to register new clients quickly and efficiently, while lead management tools help track and convert prospects effortlessly.

With instant quotation and policy issuance, intermediaries can close deals faster through automated processes, ensuring efficiency in service delivery.

Renewals management is streamlined to keep clients covered without delays, while paperless transactions eliminate manual paperwork and administrative bottlenecks.

Additionally, real-time business tracking provides intermediaries with performance dashboards and commission insights, ensuring they have full visibility and control over their operations anytime, anywhere.

Njeri Jomo, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance, said, “At Jubilee Health Insurance, we recognize the critical role that intermediaries play in delivering quality insurance solutions to our customers. With J-Force, we are equipping our partners with the technology they need to work smarter, close deals faster, and enhance customer service—anytime, anywhere,” she stated.

The launch of J-Force marks a pivotal moment in the digital transformation of insurance intermediation. As the industry shifts toward a tech-driven future, J-Force is bridging the gap between traditional face-to-face engagement and digital efficiency, ensuring intermediaries can operate at peak performance while still offering personalized client service.

Alice Njoroge, Director of the Insurance Institute of Kenya (IIK), said, “The insurance industry is undergoing a significant shift, where technology is no longer an option but a necessity. Digital platforms like J-Force not only enhance operational efficiency for intermediaries but also serve as an enabler of professional growth. The ability to leverage data-driven insights, automate processes, and improve customer engagement is what will distinguish the next generation of successful insurance professionals. We applaud Jubilee Health Insurance for spearheading this transformation and reinforcing the role of technology in shaping the future of insurance intermediation.”

Juan Cazcarra, Group Chief Operating Officer at Jubilee Holdings, said, “As the largest insurer in East Africa, Jubilee Holdings is committed to pioneering digital transformation that reshapes how insurance is accessed and delivered. Technology is not just a tool—it is the driving force behind making insurance more efficient, scalable, and inclusive. J-Force is a reflection of this vision, ensuring that intermediaries have world-class digital solutions that enable them to thrive in an increasingly fast-paced and connected world.”

Jubilee Health Insurance is now calling on all agents, brokers, and bancassurers to onboard and start leveraging the platform for an enhanced, highly efficient, and profitable business experience.

How to Join J-Force.