Charles Kagimu and Monica Chelimo were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s categories respectively at the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race held in Nairobi this past weekend. The cycling event brought together over 2,000 cyclists from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, the wider East African region, as well as participants from Europe and the United States.

Kennedy Ogada claimed victory in the visually impaired Category, while Gabriel Ambuko won in the physically impaired. The Jubilee Live Free Race showcased six categories, including the 60km Main Race, the 15km Family Fun Ride, the Kiddies Race, and, of course, the iconic Black Mamba Category.

The event, powered by the Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR), served both as an electrifying sporting spectacle and as a platform to raise awareness about preventive care and the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs). These include diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, which are on the rise across East Africa.

With cycling at the forefront of active lifestyles, the Jubilee Live Free Race underscored the role of regular physical activity in mitigating the risk of NCDs. In addition to promoting wellness, the race highlighted the importance of financial planning for long-term health security. Jubilee Insurance’s Live Free campaign emphasizes the connection between healthy living and sound financial decisions, ensuring individuals are equipped to manage future healthcare costs, access quality care, and safeguard their families through robust financial protection.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, Jubilee Holdings Chairman Abdul noted, “Our state of financial well-being directly impacts our ability to live healthy and secure lives. Unfortunately, data shows that a significant lack of financial literacy continues to hinder many people from building the financial resilience they need for a stable future. While Jubilee Insurance has invested Ksh. 60 million in this event over the last three years, our real investment is in our communities’ health, well-being, and future.”

On her part, Ms Loise Wachira of the Grand Nairobi Bike Race noted, “Events like the Jubilee Live Free Race not only promote healthier lifestyles but also encourage the use of non-motorized transport, which plays a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and protecting our environment. By embracing cycling, we can contribute to a greener future while improving our personal health.”