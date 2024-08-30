Shares

Jubilee Insurance has announced the launch of the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race powered by GNBR. The race was launched in collaboration with Grand Nairobi Bike Race and is slated for 29th September this year in Nairobi.

Building on last year’s success, the 2024 Jubilee Live Free Race will feature 6 categories. These are the flagship 60 km main race, a 12 km family fun ride, the popular 48 km black mamba ride, 2 km kiddies’ race, a 48 km para-cycling race, and 60 km team race for teams of 6 riders. The race will kick off at Nyayo Stadium, weaving through Uhuru Highway and other designated routes.

The event is expected to garner up to 2,500 elite cyclists from 21 countries including Ethiopia, Eritrea, USA, France, and the East African Community. The event will also harness the freedom inherent in cycling to raise awareness about practical steps that individuals and the broader community can take for a well-rounded life. This will include conversations on the importance of prioritizing health and financial planning while demystifying insurance and its role in safeguarding wellness, managing risk, and growing wealth.

Additionally, it will drive discussions on how embracing sustainable practices can protect the environment. With climate change, pollution, health challenges, and financial instability dominating headlines worldwide, there is a need for sustainable practices, healthier lifestyles, and sound financial management.

The third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race comes at a time when Jubilee Insurance has just launched its thematic campaign, There’s Living and There’s Living Free. The campaign seeks to meet individuals at their point of need by enhancing their understanding of investment and insurance solutions.

For the third consecutive year, Jubilee Insurance is the title sponsor, investing a total of Ksh. 20 million into the event. Ksh. 10 million in cash and an additional Ksh. 10 million in advertising and promotion. Since the partnership began in 2022, Jubilee Insurance has contributed Ksh. 60 million to this event.

Speaking during the announcement of the 2024 edition, Caroline Ndungu, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jubilee Insurance noted, “Our brand promise is centered on enabling people to live free, and this event naturally ties in with that vision. We are excited about the third edition, not only for the platform it provides for competition and fun but also for its role in fostering conversations that inspire behavioral change and drive meaningful societal impact. We look forward to raising the profile of this event with the ambition of transforming it into a Tour de Kenya, reflecting our commitment to its continued growth and impact.”