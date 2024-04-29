Shares

Jubilee Health Insurance has introduced a premium international health cover dubbed ‘Care and Health’. The new cover is specifically designed for expatriates and high net-worth individuals who frequently travel abroad, ensuring they receive excellent medical care wherever they are.

The new medical insurance cover is administered by Henner Group and re-insured by Allianz. It provides solutions for medical expenses including in-patient services, 24/7 emergency assistance services, and specialized treatments in over 185 countries.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 10,000 Kenyans seek medical treatment outside the country each year. It is also estimated that Kenyans spend of an average Ksh. 15 billion annually on overseas treatment.

The ‘Care and Health’ insurance cover will cater to the following needs.

Extensive Limits: Offering up to Ksh. 607 million (USD 4.5 million), this product provides unmatched financial protection against unforeseen medical emergencies and healthcare expenses. It empowers individuals to undergo elective procedures, receive specialized treatments, and access routine healthcare services.

No Limits on Pre-existing and Chronic Illnesses: ‘Care and Health’ offers coverage without limits on pre-existing and chronic illnesses, ensuring that those with these conditions are covered to the full extent, providing peace of mind.

Online Quote Generation for Intermediaries: Through an intuitive online platform, intermediaries can generate quotations at their convenience. This feature allows intermediaries to provide personalized quotes to clients quickly and efficiently.

Speaking at the launch event, Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo noted, “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Henner Group and Allianz to bring this international health coverage solution to millions of Kenyans and Expatriates. Our top priority at Jubilee Health is designing products that prioritize the well being of our customers, no matter where they are in the world. We’re setting a new standard for comprehensive healthcare coverage, and this product is truly a game-changer, offering benefits like no other.”