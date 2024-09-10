Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has officially opened a new branch in Bondo, Siaya County. The opening is part of its continued local expansion drive aimed at expanding business into new sectors of the economy. The new branch, located within Naya Centre in Bondo, marks DTB’s first branch in Siaya County, the 88th in Kenya, and the 158th in East Africa.

The new outlet will offer various products and services to customers. These include personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards, and investment opportunities. Customers will also have access to the bank’s digital channels for account management and transactions, in addition to visiting the branch for personalized services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, H.E. James Orengo, Governor of Siaya County said, “I am delighted to see Diamond Trust Bank extend its footprint here in Siaya County. The opening of the DTB branch in Bondo is a significant milestone, not just for the bank, but for the people of Siaya County. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth, creating opportunities for our people, and ensuring that financial services are accessible to all. Together with DTB, we are building a future where no one is left behind, and every citizen has the tools they need to thrive.”

Also speaking at the event, Retail Director at DTB, George Otiende noted, “As we inaugurate our 88th branch here in Bondo, we reaffirm DTB’s commitment to building strong partnerships that drive inclusive growth. Through this branch, we aim to empower local communities by bringing our services closer to their doorstep, supporting the growth of various sectors, including agriculture, sports, environmental conservation, accessible housing, and MSMEs, among others. Together with the county leadership and our customers, we are investing in a brighter future, one that fosters sustainable development and creates opportunities across all sectors of society.”