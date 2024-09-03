Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) franchises in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have signed the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, a framework for a sustainable banking industry. The framework was developed through a collaboration between banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

The Principles are the leading framework for ensuring that banks’ strategy, and practice align with the vision the world has set out for its future in the UN SDGs and the Paris Climate Agreement. This is part of DTB’s broader Sustainability Master Plan and aligns with the Group’s dedication to responsible banking practices.

Under the Principles, DTB will identify and measure the environmental and social impact resulting from their business activities. The bank will also set and implement targets where they have the most significant impact, and regularly report publicly on their progress. The Principles further provide a framework for banks to systematically understand the risks and seize the opportunities arising from the transition to more sustainable economies.

Signatories to the Principles take on a leadership role, demonstrating how banking products, services, and relationships can support and accelerate the changes necessary to achieve shared prosperity. DTB will also join the world’s largest global banking community focused on sustainable finance, sharing best-practice and working together on practical guidance and pioneering tools of benefit to the entire industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, DTB Group CEO and MD Ms. Nasim Devji said, “Signing the UN Principles for Responsible Banking is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and responsible banking. This commitment reflects our purpose to improve the quality of lives of all our stakeholders in a sustainable and impactful way and underscores our dedication to integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our business. We are proud to be part of this global initiative and look forward to making meaningful progress towards a sustainable future.”