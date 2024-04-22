Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened four new branches in various locations across the country. The new branches are located in Gikomba, Tom Mboya, Global Trade Centre (GTC) and Bomet town. This is in a bid to accelerate the bank’s expansion to get closer to customers.

In addition to the newly launched branches, the bank is also set to open three more branches in Nanyuki, Karatina and Nyahururu towns. The newly opened outlets bring the total number of DTB branches to 87 in Kenya and 157 across East Africa, out of which 18 were opened last year.

DTB Group CEO Nasim Devji noted that the new branches are strategic. She added that these branches are intended to serve customers in increasingly busy parts of the capital city and growing towns across the country.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of seven new branches, furthering our dedication to providing top-notch customer service and convenience. These branches will cater to the needs of business and retail customers, offering innovative products and personalised support in Bomet, Laikipia, Nyeri, and Nairobi counties. Expanding our branch network isn’t just about physical presence; it’s about enhancing accessibility and service quality for our valued customers. With these new branches, we’re reaffirming our commitment to being a trusted partner for traders, farmers, retailers and business owners, providing tailored solutions and fostering meaningful relationships in every community we serve,” said Ms. Devji.

According to DTB, the new locations will offer a wide range of products and services to customers. This includes personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards, and investment opportunities. Customers will also have the opportunity to utilise the Bank’s digital channels for account access and transactions, alongside visiting the branch locations for personalized services.