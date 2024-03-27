Shares

The Siaya County Government has made a statement to reiterate its commitment to revitalizing the region’s cotton production. The county has kicked off the revitalization of the sector with the modernization of Madiany Ginnery, which is currently undergoing upgrading. The County has so far invested Ksh. 17 Million with a further Ksh. 30 million earmarked for next year.

Siaya County Governor, Hon. James Orengo, stated that cotton great potential for production, with an ideal yield of 2.5 tonnes per hectare, as opposed to the current 300 kilograms. The governor also believes that driving industrialization in the county will be significantly boosted by this.

“Many farmers in Siaya County have thus grown cotton before and hence are familiar with the enterprise. It is therefore the opportune time to revamp and modernize our Cotton value chain and ensure that we achieve our optimal production level,” said Governor Orengo.

The Governor was speaking at the Siaya Technical Institute where the County hosted a cotton, textile and apparels value chain stakeholders’ engagement forum.

The Governor further noted that his administration endeavors to have a Climate Resilient Stronger Cotton Value Chain whose players are adequately capacity built. The County Government currently offers tailor made extension services where farmers are trained on Technologies Innovations and Management Practices (TIMPs) in cotton.

“Alive to the fact that cotton yields are greatly enhanced under irrigation, the county supports this noble idea. A collaborative effort with the National Government is in full gear to support Farmer Led Irrigation Development,” said Orengo.

Ugambe irrigation scheme under the Bondo Irrigation Cluster is slated for revival and rehabilitation, besides, the Irrigation Act is set for domestication with the County Irrigation Development Unit to be established for better implementation of irrigation development.

To enhance access to finance, the county government said it is finalizing details of a Cooperatives Development Fund will also go a long way in availing finances to societies for value addition.

State Department for Industrialization Principal Secretary, Hon. Dr. Juma Mukhwana said the government is committed to reviving cotton farming in the country, and are providing farmers with seeds, fertilizers, cooperatives, and ginneries to support them.

In Commercial Value chains under cotton 6,000 kgs of cotton seed were distributed in the last financial year. This year (2023-2024), a total of 18,625 kg of cotton seed is set to be distributed.

