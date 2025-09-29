Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has opened a new branch in Kilimani, Nairobi, bringing its total network to 90 branches in Kenya and 150 across East Africa. The new location is part of the bank’s strategic plan to bring financial services closer to its customers.

The new branch is located at 197 Lenana Place along Lenana Road. According to DTB, the Kilimani area was chosen for its dynamic mix of individuals, corporations, and entrepreneurs. The bank aims to cater to the diverse needs of this fast-growing business and residential hub.

George Otiende, DTB’s Director of Retail Banking, spoke at the launch, emphasizing the bank’s customer-centric approach. “The opening of the Kilimani branch reflects DTB’s commitment to meeting customers where they are and ensuring banking is both accessible and personalized,” he said. “We are excited to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporates here. At DTB, our promise is to walk alongside our customers in their journey of growth and prosperity.”

The new branch will offer a wide array of products and services, including:

Personal and business accounts

Loans and mortgages

Cards and insurance

Investment opportunities

In addition to these in-person services, customers can also benefit from DTB’s digital banking channels for seamless transactions. The bank believes this blend of digital convenience and personalized branch service will help it build lasting relationships within the Kilimani community.