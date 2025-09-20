Sun King, a provider of off-grid solar solutions, has officially opened its first customer experience center in Kisumu. The new center aims to bring clean and reliable energy closer to customers in western Kenya.
Located on the ground floor of Mega Plaza Mall, the Kisumu center is Sun King’s second customer experience hub in the country, after Mombasa. It complements its existing network of 163 shops nationwide. This expansion is a key part of the company’s mission to increase access to affordable solar energy, particularly in underserved regions of western Kenya.
The launch event was attended by local leaders, including the County Executive Committee Member for Energy, Jerome Ochieng’.
Speaking at the ceremony, Victor Atandi, Vice President of EasyBuy Direct Sales, East and Southern Africa at Sun King, said, “Opening our Kisumu experience center is another step in our mission to bring affordable, reliable solar power to every Kenyan household and business. This center gives our customers a place to explore our full range of products, receive hands-on support, and find the right energy solutions for their daily lives.”
The new center allows customers to interact with Sun King’s entire product line, from small portable lanterns to large-scale home and business systems. Trained sales executives are on hand to provide guidance and demonstrations.
- HomePlus & HomePlus Pro: These solar systems are designed for everyday living, providing multi-room lighting and phone charging. The HomePlus series includes bright, energy-efficient LED bulbs, USB charging ports, and compatibility with DC-powered appliances like radios, fans, and TVs. The HomePlus Pro offers more capacity for larger households. Both systems are available through EasyBuy, a pay-as-you-go financing option.
- PowerPlay Pro: A portable, plug-and-play solar inverter system perfect for homes and small businesses like barbershops and salons. It can power essentials such as TVs, laptops, and Wi-Fi routers without the noise, fumes, or need for fuel.
- PowerHub: A comprehensive solar inverter system for larger energy needs, including those of big homes, schools, clinics, or commercial spaces. With power outputs ranging from 2 kW to 30 kW, the system provides grid-equivalent electricity and is fully customizable and expandable.
The Kisumu experience center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.