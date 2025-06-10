Shares

Sun King has announced that it has officially opened its first customer experience centre in Mombasa, bringing clean energy solutions closer to customers along Kenya’s coast.

It is located along Digo Road, adjacent to Huduma Centre and opposite Nomaneno Bazaar. It is designed to provide faster service, interactive access to Sun King’s full product range. The opening marks a milestone in the company’s mission to expand access to affordable solar solutions across Kenya, especially in under-electrified coastal counties.

Speaking during the launch celebrations, Victor Agandi, Vice President – EasyBuy Direct Sales, East and Southern Africa at Sun King said, “The Mombasa experience centre reflects our continued investment in powering homes and businesses across Kenya, especially in communities that remain underserved by the grid. We’re proud to offer a central space where customers can learn, experience, and purchase solar products that match their unique energy needs”

At the new Mombasa customer experience centre, customers can interact with Sun King’s entire solar product portfolio. This is from portable lanterns to home and business systems, guided by trained sales executives.

Featured products include:

1. HomePlus & HomePlus Pro – solar systems

The HomePlus series comes with:

Bright, energy-efficient LED bulbs with wall switches

USB phone charging ports

Compatibility with energy-efficient, DC-powered appliances, such as radios, security lights, fans, and televisions designed by Sun King

EasyBuy pay-as-you-go financing, allowing customers to pay in affordable instalments

Upgrade options with HomePlus Pro, offering more capacity and extended use for larger households

2. PowerPlay Pro – plug-and-play solar inverter system for homes and small businesses

Powers TVs, energy-efficient fridges, laptops, printers, WiFi routers, and smartphones

Ideal for small businesses like barbershops and salons

Flexible and portable

Also available on EasyBuy

3. PowerHub – a full-scale solar inverter system designed for large homes, schools, clinics, or commercial spaces

Grid-equivalent electricity through a multi-kilowatt inverter, ranging from 2 kW to 20 kW power output

Customisable configurations of batteries, panels, and accessories

Expandable design to grow with energy needs

Long-term, clean energy independence

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm.