Tatu City has completed the final phase of infrastructure for Kijani Ridge which includes underground power, 24/7 water and international standard tarmacked roads are now available in the entire development.

Kijani Ridge, with a 79-acre park at its centre, is just steps away from top-ranked Crawford International and Nova Pioneer schools and Tatu Central, the business and entertainment district of Tatu City. Kijani Ridge’s fully-serviced 1/4- and 1/2-acre plots start at KES 28 million, with a flexible payment plan of up to 24 months.

Over the last 14 months, Tatu City completed 6km of tarmacked roads, 12km of footpaths, 5km of underground piped stormwater network, 5km of water supply pipeline, 2.7km of sewer lines, 12km of fibre optic cabling and 9.5km of 11kV medium voltage underground power lines. Tatu City has invested more than KES 1 billion to deliver the final phase of Kijani Ridge infrastructure which, coupled with accelerated home construction, has increased the value of properties by 122% since November 2022.

The 6km of new roads at Kijani Ridge are part of a wider network of more than 50km of tarmacked roads throughout Tatu City. Other residential options at Tatu City include 1,200 one-bedroom apartments at Unity One, 1,100 two- and three-bedroom apartments at Unity East and West and 100 townhomes at Silver Hill by Unity Homes.

“Tatu City’s unparalleled infrastructure and secure environment support homeowners and businesses alike,” said David Karimi, Deputy Country Head of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City and six other city-scale projects in Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We are pleased to offer properties from USD 35,500 apartments at Unity Homes to single family homes in Kijani Ridge, and everything between that meets market demand.”

“As a Kijani Ridge owner, I know my investment in our serene neighborhood is safe, with the best infrastructure in the country,” said Sylvester Njuguna Wambu, who, in addition to owning a home in Kijani Ridge, is opening a business – Cascade Restaurant – at the entrance to Tatu City.

Kenya’s first operational SEZ, Tatu City is home to more than 75 companies, including Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff, and KWAL. Business benefits at Tatu City SEZ include VAT zero-rating, import and stamp duty exemptions and 10% corporate tax for the first 10 years and 15% for 10 years thereafter.