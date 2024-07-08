Shares

Tatu City has partnered with Standard Chartered to host the official warm-up run for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on Saturday, July 13, 2024 starting from 7am. With race distances of 5km, 10km, and 21km, the full-day event caters to runners of all abilities. Interested participants can register for the warm-up run on the Tatu City website. Registration is free of charge.

The race village will also feature a variety of entertainment including live music performances, a kid’s zone with fun activities, and a food and drinks area offering a wide range of refreshments. The event is backed by over a dozen sponsors, with Dr. Mattress leading as Platinum Sponsor. Dr. Mattress, a manufacturer of beds, mattresses and furniture, is also the main Prize Sponsor. With prizes worth over Ksh 1.5 million, participants can win across a wide variety of categories, including the top three fastest runners across all distances, best represented running club, most lively group, and youngest and oldest running participants.

Speaking about the warm-up run, Jonathan Batty, Group Head of Marketing and Communications at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City said, “Tatu City is the perfect environment for world-class sporting and recreational events like the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. It is safe, secure, beautiful, and has hundreds of kilometres of tarmacked roads, tracks and trails. Runners, walkers, their friends and families can feel confident of a great day out.”

On her part, Joyce Kibe, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered commented, “The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Warm-up Run at Tatu City marks a new chapter in our marathon’s history. We are excited to provide participants with a unique opportunity to prepare for the Nairobi marathon in October while enjoying the beautiful and secure setting of Tatu City.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting two important charities, highlighting Tatu City’s commitment to social responsibility. One Heart works to break the cycle of poverty amongst East African children and will use funds to renovate Oaklands Primary School, a disadvantaged government primary school in Kiambu County. Huntington’s Disease Africa (HDA), an advocacy body based in Nairobi, Kenya, will use funds raised for research as well as to drive awareness, engage policymakers, and support those living with Huntington’s Disease.