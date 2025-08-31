Baraza Media Lab on Friday celebrated its fifth anniversary by announcing a significant expansion of its operations across Kenya. The organization, a hub for media and creative professionals, is opening three new community-centered hubs in Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru to support ethical and sustainable media practices beyond Nairobi.
The expansion comes at a critical time for the media industry, which faces numerous challenges, including financial pressures, a rise in misinformation, and a growing trend of news avoidance among audiences. According to the Media Council of Kenya’s 2025 report, a majority of Kenyan journalists are young and freelance, often without formal contracts, while a separate Reuters report shows that 50% of Kenyan audiences now sometimes avoid the news.
“At Baraza, we have turned this urgency into action,” said Maurice Otieno, Executive Director of Baraza Media Lab. “Our goal is to empower independent creators by helping them adapt to new technologies, content types, and audience preferences, and shift away from fragile advertising models to new creator- or audience-led approaches.”
The new hubs, which have been in operation for five months, have already reached over 5,000 young people with mentorship and training. Otieno emphasized that this expansion gives form to Baraza’s vision of supporting public interest media and creative practice throughout the country.
Since its founding in 2019, Baraza has become a cornerstone of innovation in Africa’s media ecosystem. The organization has catalyzed over 200 projects, disbursed Ksh. 15 million in grants, and hosted more than 30 cross-sector convenings. Its programs, including the Data Storytelling Fellowship and the African Media Festival, have helped media practitioners navigate challenges and build sustainable business models.
Looking ahead, Baraza will focus on strengthening the new regional hubs to ensure they can respond to local needs. The organization will continue to provide grants, training, and partnerships to help creators and newsrooms build viable revenue models, accelerate data journalism, and strengthen media literacy.
“We’re not just telling stories, but changing the story of the media itself,” said Adelle Onyango, Vice Chair of Baraza Media Lab’s Board. “Baraza is a blueprint for what African media can be: collaborative, creator-led, and community-rooted.”