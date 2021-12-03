Shares

SemaBOX has announced that they will be hosting the #PODEXNBO 2021 to bring together different creatives from the podcasting field. The event will take place at the Baraza Media Lab on the 6th and 7th of December, 2021.

The #PODEXNBO event will feature learning workshops, panel discussions and presentations from some of the biggest names in local podcasting. These include Dan Aceda, Founder and CEO of SemaBOX, Melissa Mbugua of Africa Podfest, Adelle Onyango of the Legally Clueless Podcast, Calvin Wakungu from The Mics are Open Podcast and James Smart, Podcast Editor at the Nation Media Group. The panel discussions will be streamed online on different social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

The event will also have learning and sharing sessions that will feature a masterclass by CNN camera specialist Nick Migwi. There will also be a digital tools workshop conducted by Google News Fellow Ken Kiunga and many others.

To attend the event, interested attended can register on the SemaBOX #PODEXNBO website. Registered online attendees will receive instructions on how to participate. Talks and panels will also be accessible on public livestream, with link posted on the conference homepage.

Speaking on the #PODEXNBO 2021 event, Dan Aceda, CEO of SemaBOX said, “We are thrilled to bring together various creatives for a chance for them to network and learn from each other, in the end we are all a family of creatives.”

SemaBOX is a Kenyan media-tech company and Kenya’s first specialist podcasting studio and podcast incubator. It enables its clients to curate, produce and distribute their unique stories and experiences across the globe through podcasts and vlogs.