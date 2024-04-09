Shares

Afro-pop/fusion musician Andrew Wambua recently released his first album, dubbed Colours. The album features funky beats and soulful vibes with songs like Eyes On You, Zion, and No Ordinary Love. The Colours album is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Born and raised in Nairobi, the sultry-voiced Wambua grew up dreaming of becoming a star, often standing in front of the mirror and singing along to R&B hits. However, his family would hear nothing of their son becoming a musician, labeling music an ignoble career. But, he would not give up on his passion for music.

The singer, songwriter, and performing artist started out his career as a background vocalist for Dan Aceda and worship leader at the International Christian Centre in Nairobi.

In November 2008, he decided to pursue his passion on a more serious note and he founded Afro-pop/fusion band, Afrology. Their music is a versatile blend of soulful African contemporary guitar riffs and heavy bass lines, fused with African traditional drums that make crowds want to get up on their feet and dance.

Having graced various stages in the city over the years, Andrew Wambua and Afrology have built a steady reputation in the live performance circuit in Nairobi. In 2013, he performed at the Blankets and Wine festival, an experience that allowed him to perform on a large stage and understand the magnitude of the work he still needed to put in to become the best performer he could be.

Wambua has also worked as a voice and career coach at the Sauti Academy, an artist development program run by the label Penya Africa, where he was once a student. In his own words, Wambua is on a mission to better Kenya’s music industry and to inspire upcoming artists to make a living off their talent.