Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced that it has appointed two new executives in a bid to turn around the media company’s business.

Russell Akuom has been appointed as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective August 1, 2024 while Simaloi Dajom has been appointed as Head of Broadcasting effective August 12, 2024.

Russell Akuom as the CIO will provide digital transformation leadership to accelerate the pace of execution of NMG’s digital initiatives aimed at attainment of the Group’s Digital North Star, alongside transitioning the Group into a digital-first media house, championing enhancement of user experience on our digital platforms, driving innovation and institutionalizing a culture of digital excellence across the organization. In addition, the CIO will be responsible for alignment of technology and data strategies with the Group’s long-term goals to make data and technology key enablers of our success.

Russell brings along extensive experience in digital transformation, product management, technology strategy, innovation as well as business process optimization and has a track record in implementing digital solutions across diverse markets, driving digital initiatives, and aligning technology with business goals. He is passionate about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has been involved in the development of various AI-powered solutions.

His previous roles include Head of Group Payments at Letshego, Head of Digital Banking Experience at Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Principal Innovation Officer at Safaricom.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovations Management, and a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Degree, both from the University of Nairobi. He also holds several professional certifications in product development and management.

Simaloi Dajom as the Head of Broadcasting will be responsible for the overall business performance of Nation Broadcasting Division (Kenya) and will lead the development and execution of the broadcast strategy to drive growth of the Group’s television and radio stations ratings and market share in Kenya.

Simaloi is a skilled media professional with extensive experience in recruitment, retention and growing audiences across all media platforms, and has a track record in media production, programming, developing content strategies, business development, growing impactful media brands, and developing talent.

She previously held senior management positions in the media, notably at Royal Media Services as Group Head of Production, Programmes Manager, and Deputy Director Radio, and at Mediamax Network as Chief Content & Strategy Officer. She has also served as Head of Media Strategy & Content at Switch TV.

Simaloi holds a Diploma in Radio and Television Content Production from Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), is an alumnus of Business Daily Top-40-Under-40 and a board member of Films Without Borders (UK).

NMG has also announced the expansion of the scope of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) position held by Monicah Waceke Ndung’u. In addition to her current responsibility for monitoring and tracking NMG strategy execution to ensure the delivery of the next phase of our transformation journey, as we seek to transform into Africa’s most trusted and innovative content platform, the COO’s role will be expanded effective August 1, 2024, to include the following responsibilities for the Group’s External Affairs and Partnerships:

– Providing executive leadership for the Group’s External Affairs function – proactively fostering relations with stakeholders, in both public and private sectors, to enhance NMG’s relationships and engage in policy development for impact and sustainability.

– Seeking, developing, and growing Strategic Partnerships with corporate and other institutions to support shared vision and developmental objectives, leveraging on the NMG brand.

– Providing oversight to the Nation Media Foundation (NMF) to ensure effective resource management and alignment between the foundation’s programs and operations and serve as the liaison between NMF and the Board.

Monicah is a Chevening Scholar, holds a Master of Arts degree in Communication from The University of Westminster (UK), a Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Electronic Media) from Daystar University and several other media related professional certifications.