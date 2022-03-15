Shares

Joe Ageyo a veteran journalist has been appointed the editorial director- Broadcasting at Nation Media Group.

Joe holds an MSC in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester, Post Graduate diploma in Mass communication, from the school of journalism, University of Nairobi and Bachelor of Agribusiness Management from Egerton University.

He also holds certificates in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands and the University of Geneva, respectively.

Until his appointment by the Nation Media Group, he was working as at Royal Media Services. He has also previously worked at the Standard Group-owned KTN as Managing Editor and at NTV as Head of News Production.

Nation Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama, had this to say, “As Editorial Director- Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate in the development and execution of the Group’s editorial strategy. Joe will be in-charge of the editorial functions of NMG’s broadcast operations in Kenya and across multimedia platforms.”