Journalist Oliver Mathenge has left the Radio Africa Group where he worked as the Digital Editor. Mathenge has worked at Radio Africa for close to a decade, and has held the position of Group Digital Editor for 5 years.

I have been receiving so many questions.

Yes, after 9 fantastic years, I will be leaving Radio Africa Group at the end of November. At a later date, I will discuss more about what I will be doing next at Nation Media Group. — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) October 5, 2021

He will be replaced by Francis Mureithi, a seasoned journalist with over 15 years in the media space. He has over the years worked in different spheres of journalism including Court and Parliament. He has also been responsible for leading the newsroom as News Editor for the last 5 years.

In his new role as Group Digital Editor, Mureithi will oversee growth plans across all Radio Africa digital assets. He will also look to increase numbers and create products especially audio-visual content.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Languages and Media Studies from Moi University and later attained a Master’s Degree in International Conflict Management from the University of Nairobi.

Various reports have hinted at the possibility of Mathenge joining the Nation Media Group in a senior managerial position. This comes after the media house Digital Sub-Editor Mac Otani quit to concentrate on his own media outlet.

Mathenge’s career spans 14 years in communications, 10 of which he spent in active political and current affairs journalism.

He has also been involved in corporate branding, communication, and marketing with proven results in the education and behaviour change communication sectors.