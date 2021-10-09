Shares

Simaloi Dajom has been appointed as Head of Media Strategy and Content at Switch TV.

Simaloi is an award winning and experienced Leader with an edge in Media Management, Content and Communication Strategy, Brand Development and Growth, Talent Scouting, Training and Leadership.

She has over 19 years of progressive experience in media, providing strategic leadership to the biggest media houses in Kenya including Royal Media Services and Mediamax. She has also created highly impactful content that has commanded some of the highest audience ratings in the Country on both national and regional target markets. Simaloi has a knack for identifying, training and managing top talent in the Media industry and has successfully managed and mentored over 300 media personalities, content producers, On-air and digital, editorial news producers, media creatives and station managers.

She has also provided strategic leadership to 20 of the top radio stations in Kenya, including the most listened to National radio station, Radio Citizen, has set up more than 5 broadcast stations from inception.

Simaloi has been honored amongst the Top 40 under 40 Women in Kenya for the impact of her work in transforming media through innovative content throughout her career.

She sits on the Board of Films Without Borders, a UK charity that trains and mentors youth in Film making and content production. She is also a founding Board Member of My Green Story, an Environmental organization that supports sustainable solutions towards reclaiming a cleaner, greener environment.