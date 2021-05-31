Shares

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced that it is finalizing on the review of children and local content programming guidelines.

The review comes in recognition of the changing nature of broadcasting models. The announcement was made during the fourth edition of broadcasters KUZA Awards. The review is part of the Authority’s commitment that the Programming Code should be reviewed every two years.

Unlike under the Unified Programming Code, where both free-to-air (FTA) and PayTV providers were required to meet similar set requirements, the proposed new guidelines are service-specific. These requirements were applicable only to licensees offering the service in question, including News, or Premium content. The broadcasting sector guidelines will also expound on the provisions of the Programming Code and cater for emerging broadcasting industry requirements/issues.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Joe Mucheru said, “We are in the process of finalizing the review of guidelines in key areas like Children’s Programming, Local Content and Niche Programming. These revised guidelines seek to seal any existing gaps and bring clarity in the broadcasting content standards.”

This year’s theme at the Awards was Preserving our Cultural Heritage through Broadcasting: Kenya a Heritage of Splendour. The Awards sought to acknowledge broadcasters who promote patriotism and uphold Kenyan culture, beliefs, and values. The Awards also celebrated broadcasters who have contributed towards national unity and cohesion.

Many broadcasters were celebrated at the 4th annual KUZA Awards under the Regulatory Award Category, People’s Choice Award Category, and the Patriotic Uzalendo Award Category.

Following a public SMS voting process by Kenyans, the following broadcasters emerged as winners of the KUZA People’s Choice Award.

Favorite Radio Station

The Standard Group – Radio Maisha Royal Media Services – Radio Citizen Royal Media Services – Musyi FM

Favorite TV Station

Royal Media Services – Citizen TV The Standard Group – KTN Home Switch TV – Switch TV

Favorite Pay TV Service

GOTV Kenya Multichoice Kenya StarTimes Media Kenya

Most trusted Radio station for News

The Standard Group – Radio Maisha Royal Media Services – Radio Citizen Royal Media Services – Musyi FM

Most trusted TV station for news

Royal Media Services – Citizen TV The Standard Group – KTN News Nation Media Group – NTV

CS Mucheru challenged broadcasters during the KUZA Awards ceremony to take up the responsibility of having clean content on our airwaves. He further recognized the fact that many broadcasters are making every effort to adhere to the standards as enforced by the sector regulator. He also noted that some industry players have a long way to go in terms offering programming that is suitable for children and that promotes good social values.

Find the full list of KUZA winners HERE.