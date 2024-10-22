Shares

Youth+ Africa recently held their inaugural youth-centered podcasting competition dubbed Youth+ Radio PodQuest 2024. Kimani Maina and Shalom Meeni were announced as top winners at the competition and both received Ksh. 50,000 and Ksh. 40,000 respectively amongst other prizes

Over the course of eight weeks, 80 participants applied for the competition, and 11 finalists underwent intense one-on-one mentorship from industry experts. After the mentorship sessions, the finalists showcased their pilot episodes at a Live Demo Day held at The Alchemist in Nairobi.

Reflecting on their win, Kimani Maina, winner of the Ready for Market Award, expressed his excitement saying, “This platform has been life changing. Podcasting gives us a voice, and I’m excited to bring untold stories to the forefront and shape conversations that matter.”

On her part, Shalom Meeni, winner of the People’s Choice Award, added, “Podcasting is a powerful tool for storytelling, and I’m eager to continue creating content that connects people and amplifies diverse African experiences.”

Freddy Mulli, CEO of Youth+ Africa, praised all participants noting, “Africa is home to some of the world’s most dynamic podcasting talent. We are incredibly proud of what the finalists have achieved, and we look forward to supporting these young creators as they build on their success. Podcasts are becoming a powerful medium for storytelling and income generation, and these creators are leading the way.”

Youth+ Radio PodQuest 2024 is organized in partnership with Legally Clueless podcast by Adelle Onyango, Semabox Africa, and Joyride Studios. The competition was created to highlight the potential of podcasting as a medium for education, creativity, and sustainable livelihoods for youth aged 18 to 35.

The competition aligns with Youth+ Africa’s mission to empower young people across the continent through social entrepreneurship, mentorship, and capacity-building initiatives. Its Youth+ Radio platform continues to spotlight stories of Africa’s most inspiring young entrepreneurs.